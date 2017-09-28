NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

‘Somersaults And Maybe A Flip’: School Board Member Apologizes For ‘Insensitive’ Suicide Post

CENTRAL CITY, Pa. (AP) – A school board member is apologizing for posting sarcastic comments on Facebook about efforts to get fencing along a Pennsylvania bridge that’s been used for suicides.

The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat says Greater Johnstown School Board President Cynthia Ahiborn apologized Wednesday for last week’s post.

In it, Ahiborn wondered whether adding 10 feet of fencing to the McNally Bridge would create “a higher degree of difficulty” for jumpers who “could get at least two more somersaults and maybe a flip in.” Ahiborn says the post was “inappropriate and highly insensitive.”

A psychiatric nurse has started an online petition asking the state’s transportation department to add fencing. The department says it would cost $400,000 to $500,000, plus the cost of replacing some damaged portions each year.

