Vermont Woman Charged After 80 Dead Animals Found In Trailer

Filed Under: Vermont

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (AP) – A Vermont woman is facing charges after police say they found at least 80 animal carcasses in her trailer.

The Grand Isle County Sheriff’s office says they were called to the 30-year-old South Hero woman’s trailer last Thursday. The landlord had reported he saw the windows of the trailer covered with flies.

The landlord says the woman had not lived there for some time.

Eight pets were found alive – two rabbits, four lizards, a hedgehog and a chinchilla.

There were also at least 80 carcasses of various types of animals, including rabbits, ferrets and reptiles. Deputies say they also found carcasses in a freezer.

The woman was charged with animal cruelty and ordered to appear in court Oct. 19.

