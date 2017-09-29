NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Escaped Dog Back Home After Surviving Hurricane Irma

Filed Under: Florida, Hurricane Irma

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A 14-month-old Tibetan terrier is safe and sound in her new Florida home after surviving Hurricane Irma, numerous thunderstorms and heat.

If Devlyn could talk, her owners – Robin and Dave Saltman of Ponte Vedra Beach near Jacksonville – say she’d tell quite a story.

The Saltmans bought Devlyn from a Houston breeder in August. On Aug. 11, they were letting the dog run around outside and she escaped from their fenced-in yard. With help from daughter Kari Saltman Keene, they sought help though social media.

The Florida Times-Union reports sightings of Devlyn started coming in. On Day 13, she was spotted 12 miles away. She ran off. Then Hurricane Irma hit. Devlyn was caught two days later.

Now safe, Devlyn has a new leash with GPS tracking capability.

