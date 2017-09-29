Furry Tails: Wednesday & Faith Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Wednesday

Animal Friends

Wednesday is a sweet kitty looking for a second chance at a forever home! He loves to lounge, so if you need a TV-watching buddy, he might just be the guy for you!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

You might ask, “What’s so special about Wednesday?” This big dark gray boy was found wandering around an apartment complex and immediately became a staff and volunteer favorite. A Good Samaritan brought him into Animal Friends. The person who rescued this little guy had dogs and children in their family and Wednesday did great with all of the above. They also shared that he is an affectionate lap cat and loves to lounge on quiet nights. Wednesday is a big fan of laser lights and teasers when he wants to play. If you’re looking for a new friend for every day of the week, Wednesday might be just the guy for you.

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Faith

Orphans of the Storm

Faith is a wonderful dog looking for a forever home where she’ll be the center of attention. With a little faith… she’ll find her loving family soon!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Faith is 4-years-old. She is very sweet and and slept in bed with her owner before coming to Orphans of the Storm. Faith has a nice personality and has cheered up hospital patients with the shelter’s Pet Therapy Program. She loves to go for walks. However, Faith does not do well with car rides. She has some separation anxiety when left for long periods, and gets nervous and whines. For more information, or to meet Faith, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Faith, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

