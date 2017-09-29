NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Librarian Rejects First Lady’s Dr. Seuss Book Donation, School Says She Didn’t Have Permission

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts school district says one of its librarians didn’t have permission when she tried to reject a book donation from Melania Trump.

Cambridge Public Schools says an editorial letter written by librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro represented her opinions and was not an official statement on behalf of the school district.

The librarian’s school was among one from each state chosen to receive 10 Dr. Seuss books from the first lady for National Read a Book Day.

But the librarian penned a letter for a blog saying her school has “plenty of resources” and doesn’t need the books. She called Dr. Seuss “a bit of a cliche.”

The district says it has “counseled” the librarian on its policies. It says her letter “was not a formal acceptance or rejection of donated books.”

