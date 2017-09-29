WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Penn State Frat, Where Pledge Was Fatally Injured, Cited For Code Violations

Filed Under: Beta Theta Pi, Penn State, Timothy Piazza

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – The Penn State fraternity where a student was fatally injured during an alcohol-fueled pledge night in February is accused of violating local ordinances by renting rooms to alumni during home football weekends.

The citations issued to the Beta Theta Pi house say it needs a new permit to change the occupancy type of a commercial building. They also say it can’t operate as a hotel-type rental without a fire safety program license.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that alumni had been emailed an offer to rent rooms for prices that ranged from $50 to $350.

Penn State banned the fraternity after the death of 19-year-old engineering student Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

An email to fraternity lawyers seeking comment about the citations generated no response.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch