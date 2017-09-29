WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Stink Bug Invasion May Be More Prevalent This Year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s that time of year again. It’s stink bug season.

With fall now in full swing, the unwanted house guests are making their way indoors to escape the cooler temperatures.

And, if they seem more prevalent, they are.

Good Housekeeping says the annual migration is leading to larger numbers than ever before.

Here are a couple tips to keep your home stink bug-free:

Block off as many entryways as possible – like doors, windows and crawl spaces.

Some homeowners claim that rubbing window screens with fragrant dryer sheets will also reduce the invasion.

Finally, if they’re already inside, sweep them up and throw them in the toilet, or douse them in soapy water.

