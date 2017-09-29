WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Health Secretary Offers Resignation After Private Plane Criticism

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Health Secretary Tom Price has resigned over ongoing criticism of his use of private planes.

According to a statement released by the White House, the Secretary of Health and Human Services offered his resignation early Friday.

Price’s resignation comes after criticism that he used charter flights while on government business. Price promised Thursday that he would reimburse taxpayers for the travel costs.

The White House says President Donald Trump intends to designate Don J. Wright of Virginia to serve as Acting Secretary, starting Saturday.

Wright is currently the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

