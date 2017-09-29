Health Secretary Offers Resignation After Private Plane Criticism

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Health Secretary Tom Price has resigned over ongoing criticism of his use of private planes.

According to a statement released by the White House, the Secretary of Health and Human Services offered his resignation early Friday.

Price’s resignation comes after criticism that he used charter flights while on government business. Price promised Thursday that he would reimburse taxpayers for the travel costs.

"Reportedly, the president was irate behind the scenes about these stories," says @stevechaggaris on Price's use of private charter planes. pic.twitter.com/1Qtnftr1Ne — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 29, 2017

The White House says President Donald Trump intends to designate Don J. Wright of Virginia to serve as Acting Secretary, starting Saturday.

Wright is currently the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details