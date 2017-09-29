Paving Truck Crashes Into Swissvale House

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SWISSVALE (KDKA) — A paving truck crashed into a Swissvale house Friday afternoon.
According to neighbors, a paving truck was at the top of Jeremias Street. They were attempting to load the paving truck onto a trailer attached to a truck.
The truck then started rolling down the street and crashed into a house, where it went into the living room.
No one was inside the truck at the time.
The homeowner works out of state and arrived home after the crash happened.
