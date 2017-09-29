NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Paving Truck Crashes Into Swissvale House

Filed Under: Lynne Hayes-Freeland, Swissvale, Truck Into House

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — A paving truck crashed into a Swissvale house Friday afternoon.

According to neighbors, a paving truck was at the top of Jeremias Street. They were attempting to load the paving truck onto a trailer attached to a truck.

The truck then started rolling down the street and crashed into a house, where it went into the living room.

No one was inside the truck at the time.

The homeowner works out of state and arrived home after the crash happened.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch