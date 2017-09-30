NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Bloomfield Halloween Parade Canceled After Almost 50 Years

BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — There won’t be any marching bands, floats or costumed residents parading through the streets of Bloomfield this year.

The Bloomfield Citizens Council announced on their website that they were “taking a sabbatical” from the neighborhood’s annual Halloween parade this year.

The decision was partially based on the “enormous” cost of the parade.

The Council says they hope to bring the parade back in the future.

This year would have been the 49th annual Bloomfield Halloween Parade.

An online petition called “Keep The Annual Bloomfield Halloween Parade” already has more than 1,000 supporters.

