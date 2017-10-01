Steelers LB To Fans Who Burned Gear: ‘Don’t Buy It Back’

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Steelers linebacker says the team’s bandwagon is closed to any fans who burned their gear after last week’s national anthem controversy.
Following the Steelers’ win against the Ravens on Sunday, linebacker Vince Williams tweeted, “If you burned your [expletive], don’t buy it back #bandwagonclosed.”
His tweet was in response to the videos and photos of fans burning Steelers gear that were posted online after the team decided to stay off the field during the national anthem before last week’s game in Chicago.
One VFW in Ford City had a Steelers-gear-burning bonfire Saturday.
Other fans vowed to boycott the Steelers and the NFL in general.
The Steelers all stood on the field for the national anthem before Sunday’s game in Baltimore.