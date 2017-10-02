2 Dead, Dozens Wounded After Shooting In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A Las Vegas hospital says at least 2 people are dead and at least 24 are injured after a shooting at a country music festival.

12 of the wounded are reportedly in critical condition.

Las Vegas police reported one suspect is ‘down’.

The shooting happened late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

A concert-goer says he heard what sounded like fireworks while he was watching Jason Aldean’s performance at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival Sunday night.

Thirty-six-year-old Kodiak Yazzi said the music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

As the 40,000 fans in the crowd began to flee, Yazzi took cover and said he saw flashes of light coming from the Mandalay Bay hotel tower high above.

The bursts of pops would start and stop for more than five minutes. He says he saw dozens of ambulances as he ran for safety. He later got a Lyft driver to take him home to suburban Henderson.

Authorities swarmed the Strip after they received reports of an active shooter.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

