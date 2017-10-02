Police Searching For Aliquippa Couple Accused Of Waterboarding 12-Year-Old Girl

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Police are searching for a Beaver County couple accused of waterboarding a 12-year-old girl.

Neighbors in the 900 block of Main Street in Aliquippa became alarmed when a 12-year-old girl said she was being punished with water in the basement of a home back in April.

“[She said they] would take her down into the basement and tie her to a chair and if she screamed, they shoved water down her threat,” a neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said.

That neighbor called authorities and after a lengthy investigation, police issued warrants for the arrest of 41-year-old Malisa Stevens and 34-year-old Dion Stevens.

“I didn’t think it was right, and that’s why I called and had her removed out of the house,” the neighbor said.

Police say the girl was taped into a chair with packing tape. Her hands were tied behind her back and rags were shoved into her mouth. Then, the girl said water was poured over her mouth to keep her from screaming and breathing.

“They acknowledged that they had waterboarded the victim to both the investigators from the Aliquippa Police and to Children and Youth Services of Beaver County,” Aliquippa Police Capt. Ryan Pudik said.

But the Stevens have been on the run ever since.

They told police they got the idea of waterboarding as a form of punishment from watching a movie.

Malisa and Dion Stevens face a list of charges, including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.