Extras Needed For Ben Stiller’s Showtime Mini-Series

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Background actors are needed for an upcoming Showtime mini-series, directed by Ben Stiller, that will film in Pittsburgh later this month.

Nancy Mosser Casting says an open casting call will be held at Western Penitentiary, located at 3001 Beaver Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Casting producers say all are welcome to attend, but they are especially looking for African-American, Latino and Hispanic men between the ages of 18 and 65. The casting call also adds that “tattoos are great!” Those who attend the casting call are encouraged to wear a tank top.

They are also looking for men with corrections officer or CERT Team experience.

Actors will be paid.

“Escape at Dannemora,” directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller, is a drama based on the real-life prison escape from Clinton Correctional in 2015.

Filming will take place at Western Penitentiary between Oct. 23 and Nov. 3.

More information can be found on the Nancy Mosser Casting Facebook page.

