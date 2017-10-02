HERE WE GO! Steelers-Ravens Recap | Steelers Stand For Anthem | Vince Williams' Tweet To Fans Who Burned Gear | National Anthem Controversy | More Steelers

Trump Tweets Condolences To Las Vegas Shooting Victims

WASHINGTON (KDKA/AP) – President Donald Trump is extending condolences to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas and their families.

In a tweet Monday, Trump offered “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was “briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas.”

Sanders said that “we are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf said he was devastated by the news of the shooting.

A gunman’s attack on the Sunday night country music concert killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

