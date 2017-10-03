Best Places To Get Your Pumpkin Fix Pittsburgh

By Janelle Sheetz The air is a little cooler, the days are a little shorter, and the leaves have changed from green to reds and oranges — fall is definitely here, and along with it comes the quintessential flavor of the season, pumpkin. It’s that time of year where you’ll find pumpkin-spice everywhere, but forget lattes and pumpkin pie, delicious as they are. Pittsburgh has plenty of pumpkin dishes for you to get your fix this fall, from the sweet to the savory, and you can even work some pumpkin into every meal. Here are the best places to go to get it.

Dor-Stop

1430 Potomac Ave.

Dormont, PA 15216

(412) 561-9320

www.thedorstoprestaurant.com Start with a pumpkin-filled breakfast with Dor-Stop’s hot cakes — and the pumpkin hot cakes are one the things Dor-Stop has become known for, having been featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.” The recipe itself is a secret, but fans of the cakes often say that they’re packed with so much delicious pumpkin and cinnamon flavor, they don’t even need syrup. And if you love it, don’t worry about only being able to have it in the fall, as it’s available year-round.

Enrico Biscotti

2022 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 281-2602

www.enricobiscotti.com Pumpkin pops up in all sorts of sweets, and biscotti is no exception. Head to Enrico’s in the Strip District for their pumpkin-walnut biscotti, made by hand. You can even buy them online to keep you stocked, with quantities ranging from a single biscotti to a full dozen.

Nicky’s Thai Kitchen

903 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 871-8424

www.nickysthaikitchen.com While most of us associate pumpkin with desserts, the flavor is common in savory dishes in Thai cuisine — and Nicky’s Thai Kitchen can show you how great a savory pumpkin dish can be with their pumpkin curry. The dish features your choice of meat with steamed Asian pumpkin, coconut milk, and red curry paste. If you do want a pumpkin dessert, they have that, too, in the form of a pumpkin custard. And Nicky’s has two locations, making it even easier to head in and try the curry and custard for yourself. Related: 4 Great Fall Getaways For Any Kind Of Vacation

Cafe du Jour

1107 E. Carson St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(412) 488-9695

www.cafedujourpgh.com For dinner, try a dish with more subtle pumpkin. At Cafe du Jour, they serve up a brown sugar-mustard glazed pork chop with apple, red onion, herbs, mixed grains, and ginger yogurt, topped with pumpkin seeds. You may not be hit with that iconic pumpkin flavor, but it’s definitely a dish you’ll want to try.