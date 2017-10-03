LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Death Toll Rising | Shooting Suspect | Baden Native | Butler Co. Warden | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | Hotel Security | Trump | Concertgoers On Shooting | Blood Donations | More

W. Va. And Pennsylvania At Top Of Deer Related Crashes List

Filed Under: Deer., Pennsylvania, West Virgina

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – For the 11th consecutive year, West Virginia has topped State Farm’s list for the likelihood of vehicles crashes involving deer.

Using claims data, the Bloomington, Illinois-based insurer released its annual deer claim study list Monday.

State Farm says the odds of a vehicle collision involving deer are 1 in 43 in West Virginia. That represents a slightly better outlook for drivers from 2016, when the odds were 1 in 41.

Montana was next, followed by Pennsylvania, Iowa and Wisconsin. The chances of hitting a deer were lowest in Hawaii at 1 in 6,823.

State Farm says the average claim to fix vehicle damage was $4,179, up from $3,995 the year before. October through December are the months when drivers are most likely to hit a deer.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch