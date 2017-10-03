WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
iPhone Credited With Saving Las Vegas Shooting Victim’s Life

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KDKA) – Incredible stories of survival have emerged following the Las Vegas mass shooting.

But one woman claims her life was saved thanks to her iPhone.

CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reports the woman showed her taxi driver the incredible photo of her iPhone shattered from a bullet.

The taxi driver drove the woman from the scene of the attack Sunday night.

The iPhone was reportedly completely shattered by the bullet during the attack, but the woman was unharmed.

She was one of some 22,000 people at the country music festival when a gunman opened fire on the crowd.

59 people were killed and more than 500 others were hurt.

