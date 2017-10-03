2 Men Killed In Moon Twp. Crash

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Death Toll Rising | Shooting Suspect | Baden Native | Butler Co. Warden | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | Hotel Security | Trump | Concertgoers On Shooting | Blood Donations | More

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two men were killed in a Moon Township crash Tuesday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the crash happened along University Boulevard in front of Robert Morris University.

The victims have not been identified at this time, but were traveling in the same vehicle.

One vehicle came to rest on its roof following the crash.

