2 Men Killed In Moon Twp. Crash

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two men were killed in a Moon Township crash Tuesday morning.
According to officials at the scene, the crash happened along University Boulevard in front of Robert Morris University.
The victims have not been identified at this time, but were traveling in the same vehicle.
#BREAKING – Moon Chief of Police just confirmed two men were killed in this crash and were traveling in the same vehicle.@CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/jQdcwHsduP
— Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) October 3, 2017
One vehicle came to rest on its roof following the crash.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details