Virginia Man Accused Of Molesting Girlfriend’s Daughter, 10, At North Huntington Hotel

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — A Virginia man is in jail, charged with sexually assaulting a young girl at a Westmoreland County hotel.

Police say it happened last January when the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Thomas Rhodes, was in town from his home in Virginia and met with the child’s mother at a local restaurant.

“He’s actually a boyfriend of the mother, and he tells the mother that he’ll take the child back to the hotel with him, so the mother can have some alone time,” said Lt. Rod Mahinske, of North Huntingdon Police.

Detectives say Rhodes then took the 10-year-old child to the Holiday Inn Express in North Huntington where she was allegedly molested.

According to police investigators, Rhodes allegedly promised to pay the girl $5 to perform sexual acts.

It took time for the child’s mom to find out just what allegedly happened.

“The mom and daughter have a conversation,” said Lt. Mahinske. “The daughter describes a part of the male anatomy, and mom wants to know how she knows what that is.”

Rhodes turned himself into police and faces numerous felony sexual assault counts.

As for the victim, police say she is now getting professional help to deal with incident.

“She’s doing fine,” Lt. Mahinske said. “She is still in the custody of the mother, and they are getting help.”

Rhodes remains in the Westmoreland County Jail held on $300,000 straight cash bond.