Foster Blames Fantasy Football In Fan Criticism Of Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)- The Steelers went in to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday and did something that they hadn’t done in four years – Won the game. Not just won, but by a 26-9 score.

But, many look at quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s numbers from the game (18-30 for 216 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) and say that he just isn’t on his game and are even going so far as to say that this is the beginning of the decline in his career.

Steelers guard Ramon Foster joined “The Fan Morning Show” in his weekly spot at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays. He said that fantasy football has much to do with this perception.

“He is captaining the ship right now and we are just following his lead,” said Foster. “What’s exactly playing great this time? The next question I have is, is he your starter on fantasy football? If that’s the case, that’s [the criticism] null in void. I feel like that part of the game has really washed out a lot of how we play this game. We’re four games in right now, if they want him to throw for 500 yards every single weekend, then that’s unrealistic.”

Foster continued by saying that winning is more important than anything.

“We’re 3-1 right now. I know a lot of other quarterbacks have a lot more yards and their records are 2-2 and 1-3,” said Foster. “We always get a team’s best shot, and Ben being who Ben is, they’re always going to play him tougher than a lot of other quarterbacks, too so deal with it is what I say.”

Foster also mentioned that he did notice that a certain team in New England lost at home this weekend as well, falling to 2-2 on the season.

“The road is supposed to come through Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for the Super Bowl,” said Foster. “That’s what we want, to host home advantage throughout the playoffs. That’s why we cannot play down to anybody this year and I think our team is starting to realize that. Chicago was a gift and a curse. A gift because we lost to an NFC opponent. A curse because we lost to a lesser opponent. But it also woke guys up. We let us get in the way of what we needed to do. We could easily be 4-0 right now but we’re not.”

You can hear the entire interview with Steelers guard Ramon Foster on “The Fan Morning Show” above. You can also catch Ramon on the show every Tuesday in his weekly spot at 8 a.m.