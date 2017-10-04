WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Applebee’s Offering $1 Margaritas For Month Of October

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Applebee’s is showing appreciation for local neighborhoods by offering dollar margaritas.

“Dollaritas” will be available from open to close every day in October.

The drinks will be served on the rocks.

It’s part of the restaurant’s month-long “neighborhood appreciation” celebration.

In a press release Applebee’s says:

“We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”

