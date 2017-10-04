Facebook Photo Surfaces Allegedly Showing Nazi Flags Sold At Local Flea Market

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Social media is buzzing after a photo surfaced showing a man allegedly selling Nazi flags at a Western Pennsylvania flea market.

The photo was posted over the weekend reportedly from Trader Jack’s Flea Market in Bridgeville.

In the photo a man appears to be selling Nazi flags with swastikas, a Confederate flag, an American flag with a motorcycle on it, and a U.S. Marine Corps flag.

Several other people reported seeing the seller at the flea market as well.

The Facebook photo has been shared hundreds of times, the man who took the photo wants to remain anonymous.

He says he took the photo on September 30 and it’s the first time he had seen the vendor there selling the flags.

One commenter said, “This is horrible. I got to Trader Jack’s about every 2 weeks. I will no longer go there as long as this type of person is allowed to sell hate products like this.”

Another commenter said, “This is disrespectful to our flag and country and humanity.”

KDKA left messages for Trader Jack’s but has not heard back from any of the flea market’s representatives.