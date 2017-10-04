LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Pittsburgh Stands With Vegas Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | More Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Penguins Raise Fifth Stanley Cup Championship Banner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The new season is underway for the reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before the game got underway at PPG Paints Arena tonight, the Pens had one final celebration.

They raised their fifth Stanley Cup championship banner to the arena’s rafters in a pre-game ceremony full of pomp and circumstance.

There was a video recapping their championship season, player and staff introductions, and, of course, the Stanley Cup itself made an appearance.

The Pens gave away gold tee-shirts to all of the fans in attendance at the home opener. They say “Driven For More.”

Because, after back-to-back championships, everyone’s rooting for a three-peat.

