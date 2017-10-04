Penguins Raise Fifth Stanley Cup Championship Banner

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The new season is underway for the reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before the game got underway at PPG Paints Arena tonight, the Pens had one final celebration.
They raised their fifth Stanley Cup championship banner to the arena’s rafters in a pre-game ceremony full of pomp and circumstance.
Isn’t it gorgeous! #StanleyCupChampions #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/NaW3eC7CbK
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) October 5, 2017
It’s just… So beautiful. pic.twitter.com/YNYea9LA6K
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 5, 2017
There was a video recapping their championship season, player and staff introductions, and, of course, the Stanley Cup itself made an appearance.
Listen to this ovation for #66 pic.twitter.com/o4UtbFmL22
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) October 5, 2017
Sid and Stanley.
The best of friends. pic.twitter.com/uR6frMtFHI
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 5, 2017
The Pens gave away gold tee-shirts to all of the fans in attendance at the home opener. They say “Driven For More.”
Because, after back-to-back championships, everyone’s rooting for a three-peat.