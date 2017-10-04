Man Arrested In Connection With Penn Hills Fatal Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Penn Hills.
Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Steven Sparrow at a townhouse in McKeesport Wednesday morning.
Sparrow was wanted for shooting 26-year-old Andre Williams in the head at point blank range. Police say it was over 4 ounces of marijuana.
Sparrow was hiding in the attic of a female friend’s townhouse. He surrendered after 40 minutes of negotiations.
The female friend was taken away on an unrelated, outstanding warrant.
