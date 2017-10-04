LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Pittsburgh Stands With Vegas Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | More Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Man Arrested In Connection With Penn Hills Fatal Shooting

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Penn Hills.

Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Steven Sparrow at a townhouse in McKeesport Wednesday morning.

Sparrow was wanted for shooting 26-year-old Andre Williams in the head at point blank range. Police say it was over 4 ounces of marijuana.

Sparrow was hiding in the attic of a female friend’s townhouse. He surrendered after 40 minutes of negotiations.

The female friend was taken away on an unrelated, outstanding warrant.

