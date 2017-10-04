Former Substitute Teacher Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charge

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A former western Pennsylvania substitute teacher accused of having sex with a minor has pleaded guilty to an unrelated federal child pornography charge.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Nicholas Gaworski, of North Fayette, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh to receipt of child pornography.

Gaworski had previously been charged in state court with corruption of a minor, indecent assault and other offenses.

Police arrested Gaworski in February after they allege he contacted the 13-year-old girl he was having sex with to ask about other young girls he could have sex with.

Police say a search of Gaworski’s house turned up hundreds of videos and images of child pornography.

Gaworksi no longer works in West Allegheny School District or two other school districts.

