Police: Man Wearing Darth Vader Mask Robs South Side CoGo’s At Knifepoint

Filed Under: CoGo's, East Carson Street, South Side

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man in a Darth Vader mask robbed a convenience store on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

According to police, the incident happened at the CoGo’s in the 2400 block of East Carson Street around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The man entered the store wearing a Darth Vader mask, brandished a knife and demanded money from the register.

As he made his way around the counter, he tripped and fell into a fan on the floor. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is believed to be an African-American male standing about 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds.

In addition to the Darth Vader mask, he was wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants and black shoes.

Police have not yet released surveillance footage.

