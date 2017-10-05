Police: Man Wearing Darth Vader Mask Robs South Side CoGo’s At Knifepoint

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man in a Darth Vader mask robbed a convenience store on Pittsburgh’s South Side.
According to police, the incident happened at the CoGo’s in the 2400 block of East Carson Street around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The man entered the store wearing a Darth Vader mask, brandished a knife and demanded money from the register.
As he made his way around the counter, he tripped and fell into a fan on the floor. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot.
The suspect is believed to be an African-American male standing about 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds.
In addition to the Darth Vader mask, he was wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants and black shoes.
Police have not yet released surveillance footage.