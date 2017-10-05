Furry Tails: Mia, Kep & Boy Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________

Mia

Animal Friends

Mia might be a shy little bunny, but she’s very loving. She just needs a patient and caring family to love her back!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Mia is a sweet young Lionhead who is looking for a calm home to call her own. She came to Animal Friends from another rescue and is a shy girl who needs time to warm up to new people. She can become overwhelmed with too much activity and loud noises, so she would do best with adults or older children. With patience and love, you will see that beneath her shyness she is a rabbit who knows what she wants. One of Mia’s favorite activities is relaxing in boxes or cubbies of any kind and hanging out in the tunnels during our weekly BunRuns. If you are looking for a nice girl to share your quiet home, come meet with Mia today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________

Kep

Orphans of the Storm

This is Kep. He’s an active pup that has a lot of energy! He needs a loving home that will keep him on the go and keep his handsome fur looking good.

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Kep is a nice, 8-year-old house-trained Aussie/Poodle/Husky mix. He loves going for walks and being brushed. And due to his luxurious fur, he needs brushed frequently! Kep is house trained. He needs someone familiar with the Aussie personality. Kep has not been around children. He is neutered and vaccinated. Kep has been waiting for a home at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning for five months. For more info or to meet Kep, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Kep, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________

Boy

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

This handsome guy is Boy. He needs a second chance at a forever home. He’s playful and would love a family that would take him on a lot of walks.

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

This big guy is Boy! Boy is a 7-year-old Pit bull mix and was surrendered to Animal Protectors because his previous owner had some health issues and had to move. Boy walks very well on leash but does not seem to like most other dogs (or cats). This handsome guy loves to go for walks and play fetch in our play yards. When he gets excited he likes to prance and bounce around as if he’s lighter than air! Boy loves the time he spends with people and enjoys a good belly rub. Does he seem like the perfect Boy for you?

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24