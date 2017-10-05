Man Wanted In Connection To Downtown, South Side Bank Robberies

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed two banks in September.
Police say 58-year-old Glenn Dean Ford’s last known address is in Wilkinsburg, and he is known to frequent the Downtown and South Side areas.
Ford allegedly robbed the Huntington Bank on Smithfield Street on Sept. 15 and the Citizens Bank on East Carson Street on Sept. 20.
Ford is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and approximately 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on Ford’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.