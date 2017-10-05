One Dead After Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash On I-279

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person is dead after a pedestrian-involved crash on I-279 in Ohio Township on Thursday afternoon.
It happened just before 1:30 p.m. on I-279 northbound.
Allegheny County officials say county 911 received a call that there was a vehicle-pedestrian crash just past the Camp Horne Road exit.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office has confirmed that one person is dead, but the victim has not yet been identified.
PennDOT reported just after 2 p.m. that there had been a multi-vehicle crash and as a result, I-279 north was down to a single lane near the Mt. Nebo Road overpass.
Further details have not been released.