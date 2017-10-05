Peter King: Antonio Brown Water Cooler Incident Was No Big Deal

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)- Antonio Brown and the water cooler.

It’s been a hot topic all week in the wake of the Steelers’ 26-9 victory against Baltimore. Monday Morning Quarterback’s Editor-in-Chief Peter King may have finally put an end to it Thursday morning when he was on “The Fan Morning Show.”

“I covered that game the other day, it really wasn’t that big a deal in the game,” said King. “It happened and people noticed it, it just wasn’t that big a deal in the game. It becomes a big deal because there’s six days between all games. So you need things to talk about.”

King also says that there are really no other options that just telling Brown what he did was a distraction and moving on, like Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin did.

“He did get called into the principal’s office last year after the Facebook Live thing,” said King. “And he got called out by the two most important people in the organization earlier this week. But the alternative is…benching him?”

In fact, King liked the way the Steelers handled the situation publicly and compared it to another prominent team with a prominent, sometimes distracting wide receiver.

“The Giants are trying to bury the Odell Beckham stuff,” said King. “And they’re trying to ignore it and they don’t talk about it publicly. And they don’t bring him into the office and slap him around and I don’t know what they do internally because nobody knows and nobody knows what the Steelers did with Antonio Brown. But, Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger are not afraid to handle that stuff head-on. I think that is really an important factor when you are trying to establish a team ethos that everybody has got to respond and everybody has to do the best things for the team.”

You can hear the entire interview with MMQB’s Peter King on “The Fan Morning Show” above.