Former Pitt And Current Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd Facing Drug Charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pitt and current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is facing drug charges after a July car accident.

According to a criminal complaint, Boyd was involved in a car crash on July 12 around 3 a.m.

Police say they found a black Mercedes-Benz crashed into a guardrail on State Route 837 near the Valley Hotel in Jefferson Hills.

The car sustained heavy front-end damage after crashing into a guardrail, but police say when they arrived no one was in the car. A witness who called 9-1-1 while driving by says she saw two black men who appeared to be hiding from view as the caller drove by.

The car was registered to Tyler Boyd.

Inside officers say they found an open bottle of Cognac and an unopened bottle of peach Vodka.

In the glove box officers say they also found vape pens with packaging indicating it was distilled cannabis. Officers say it had a marijuana leaf depicted on the packaging.

Officers went to Boyd’s Clairton address but did not find him home at the time.

Two days later officers say Boyd and his mother came to the Jefferson Hills Police Department about the accident.

Boyd claimed Armani Ford was driving the car when it crashed, but Boyd said he was in Shadyside during the time of the accident.

Everybody chill out i wasn't present at the crash nor did i have anything to do with it period. It was just my car — Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) October 5, 2017

Boyd admitted to officers that the vape pens were his but told officers, “they don’t get you high or anything.”

Boyd has been charged with possession of THC and not being registered to have a controlled substance.

He has been sent a summons and is due in court next month in Allegheny County.

Ford is also facing numerous charges in connection with the crash.

The Cincinnati Bengals say they are aware of the incident and are working to gather more information.