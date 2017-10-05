City Bracing For Planned Westboro Baptist Church Protests

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND (KDKA) – Members of the Westboro Baptist Church are staging protests around Pittsburgh today.

The group is anti-gay, anti-Catholic and has been known to protest at the funerals of fallen soldiers.

Today, they are setting their sights on Catholic institutions around Pittsburgh.

Demonstrations are expected near Central Catholic and Oakland Catholic high schools — as well as the campuses of Pitt, Carnegie Mellon University and Duquesne University.

As of noon, a large police presence had gathered near the CMU campus.

Police say it’s possible they will have to shut down streets temporarily.

Both high schools dismissed students early to avoid any potential confrontation.

Pittsburgh police recommend drivers avoid these spots this afternoon.

A second day of protests is planned for Friday at Pine Richland High School and near Point State Park.

