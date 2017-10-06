LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Into Motive | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Know The Score: Oct. 6, 2017

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

PREP FOOTBALL

Abington 35, Council Rock North 14

Abraham Lincoln 48, Philadelphia George Washington 22

FEATURED GAME: Aliquippa 28, Clairton 0

 

Allentown Dieruff 30, Pleasant Valley 14

Altoona 48, Hempfield Area 47

Archbishop Wood 49, Father Judge 19

Athens 52, Holy Redeemer 7

Baldwin 49, Connellsville 0

Beaver Area 57, Ellwood City 14

Belle Vernon 28, Trinity 21

Bellefonte 35, Penns Valley 20

Bellwood-Antis 48, West Branch 14

Berks Catholic 76, Hamburg 0

Berlin-Brothersvalley 30, Portage Area 26

Bermudian Springs 54, York County Tech 7

Berwick 36, Pittston Area 0

Bethel Park 27, Seneca Valley 14

Big Spring 25, Greencastle Antrim 20

Bishop McCort 35, Westmont Hilltop 7

Blackhawk 14, Ambridge 7

Blue Mountain 20, Pottsville 6

Boyertown 24, Owen J Roberts 21

Brentwood 35, South Allegheny 32

Bristol 50, Valley Forge Military 6

Brockway 49, Elk County Catholic 12

Brookville 64, Moniteau 28

Burgettstown 34, Bethlehem Center 22

California 42, Carmichaels 7

Cambria Heights 33, Penn Cambria 12

Camp Hill 40, Boiling Springs 7

Canfield S. Range, Ohio 34, Sharon 14

Canon-McMillan 28, Shaler 21

Carbondale 41, Scranton Holy Cross 13

Carlisle 36, Susquehanna Township 28

Cedar Cliff 40, Hershey 12

Central Columbia 48, Hughesville 14

Central Dauphin East 35, Central Dauphin 31

Central Martinsburg 55, Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Central Mountain 28, Shamokin 14

Central Valley 38, Hopewell 16

Central York 52, New Oxford 12

Charleroi 57, Chartiers-Houston 0

Chartiers Valley 32, Moon 13

Chestnut Ridge 45, Mountain Ridge, Md. 14

Claysburg-Kimmel 29, Juniata Valley 25

Clearfield 35, Tyrone 7

Coatesville 63, West Chester East 14

Cocalico 55, Cedar Crest 6

Conestoga Valley 32, Lebanon 24

Conneaut Area 60, Oil City 58, 5OT

Conrad Weiser 21, Reading 13

Corry 49, Girard 20

Coudersport 30, Smethport 12

Council Rock South 35, Bensalem 14

Crestwood 42, Tunkhannock 18

Cumberland Valley 36, State College 21

Curwensville 14, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 11

Dallas 21, Wallenpaupack 20

Dallastown Area 21, Northeastern 14

Danville 48, Lewisburg 28

Delaware Valley 55, Williamsport 17

Delone 49, Biglerville 27

Derry 41, Mount Pleasant 9

Dover 21, Kennard-Dale 7

Downingtown East 28, Downingtown West 14

Dunmore 35, Susquehanna 0

East Allegheny 14, Avonworth 13

East Juniata 33, Millersburg 8

Easton 34, East Stroudsburg North 0

Elizabeth Forward 50, Yough 0

Elwood City Riverside 34, Neshannock 14

Emmaus 55, Nazareth Area 42

Erie Cathedral Prep 33, Warren De La Salle, Mich. 23

Erie McDowell 30, Erie High 22

Exeter 38, Muhlenberg 17

Farrell 41, Fort Leboeuf 14

Forest Hills 46, Central Cambria 20

Fort Cherry 37, Avella 0

Fox Chapel 41, Hampton 23

Frankford 35, Kensington 0

Frazier 46, Brownsville 6

Frederick, Md. 42, James Buchanan 26

Freeport 49, Apollo-Ridge 7

Garden Spot 49, Ephrata 7

Garnet Valley 34, Marple Newtown 31

FEATURED GAME: Gateway 48, Plum 14

 

General McLane 56, Northwestern 13

Gettysburg 35, Eastern York 15

Glendale 26, Moshannon Valley 14

Gratz 40, Philadelphia Central 0

Great Valley 36, Oxford 28

Greater Johnstown 42, Bedford 28

Greater Latrobe 24, Armstrong 21

Greensburg Central Catholic 21, Riverview 0

Greensburg Salem 31, Albert Gallatin 12

Grove City 42, Dubois 0

Halifax 40, St. Joseph’s Catholic 7

Hanover 38, Fairfield 20

Harbor Creek 16, Conneaut, Ohio 14

Harrisburg 82, Chambersburg 3

Hatboro-Horsham 21, Wissahickon 12

Haverford 34, Lower Merion 0

Hazleton Area 34, Scranton 8

Hempfield 25, Warwick 21

Hickory 30, Sharpsville 14

Hollidaysburg 42, Allderdice 6

Huntingdon 45, Bald Eagle Area 0

Imhotep Charter 50, West Philadelphia 0

Interboro 31, Chichester 28

Iroquois 55, Saegertown 14

Jeannette 42, Springdale 14

Jefferson-Morgan 21, Mapletown 6

Jenkintown 34, Morrisville 13

Jim Thorpe 42, North Schuylkill 18

Kane Area 54, Bradford 26

Karns City 35, Clarion-Limestone 34

Keystone 34, St. Marys 27

Keystone Oaks 20, Burrell 13

Knoch 56, Indiana 28

Lake-Lehman 42, Nanticoke Area 21

Lakeland 32, Riverside 20

Lampeter-Strasburg 46, Solanco 0

Lancaster Catholic 55, ELCO 3

Latin Charter 34, Fels 12

Laurel Highlands 25, West Mifflin 21

Lehighton 41, Tamaqua 35

Ligonier Valley 35, Homer-Center 6

Line Mountain 13, Upper Dauphin 0

Lower Dauphin 42, Mechanicsburg 0

Loyalsock 48, Warrior Run 14

Manheim Central 35, Elizabethtown 12

Manheim Township 35, Lancaster McCaskey 7

Maplewood 23, Eisenhower 0

Marian Catholic 41, Mahanoy Area 28

McGuffey 49, Southmoreland 16

McKeesport 48, Kiski Area 14

Meadville 77, Franklin 14

Mercyhurst Prep 48, Fairview 7

Meyersdale 38, Conemaugh Township 21

Mid Valley 21, Montrose 3

Middletown 17, Palmyra 10

Mohawk 27, New Brighton 13

Monessen 34, Northgate 25

Montgomery 34, Canton 7

FAN GAME OF THE WEEK: Montour 24, Highlands 14

 

Mount Carmel 70, Milton 28

FEATURED GAME: Mount Lebanon 35, Norwin 20

 

Mount Union 56, Everett 20

Neshaminy 21, Central Bucks South 14, OT

Neumann-Goretti 48, Bonner-Prendergast 6

Newport 14, Juniata 7

North Allegheny 27, Penn Hills 16

North Pocono 21, Western Wayne 12

Northern Bedford 49, Williamsburg 0

Northern Cambria 35, Marion Center 14

Northern Lebanon 35, Donegal 21

Northwest Area 55, Hanover Area 22

Northwestern Lehigh 14, Bangor 0

Notre Dame-Green Pond 60, Catasauqua 28

Old Forge 32, Lackawanna Trail 20

Otto-Eldred 57, Cameron County 8

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 16, Rochester 13

Palisades 62, Palmerton 6

Palumbo 56, Edison 0

Panther Valley 30, Shenandoah Valley 6

Parkland 38, Bethlehem Catholic 24

Peddie, N.J. 51, The Hill School 12

Penn Charter 35, South Philadelphia 6

Penn Wood 20, Glen Mills 14

FEATURED GAME: Penn-Trafford 20, Franklin Regional 13

 

Pennridge 26, Central Bucks West 6

Penns Manor 26, Purchase Line 22

Pennsbury 47, Harry S. Truman 32

Perkiomen Valley 28, Spring-Ford 7

Philadelphia Northeast 25, Springside Chestnut Hill 24

Philadelphia West Catholic 14, Germantown Academy 0

Phoenixville 41, Pottstown 6

Pine-Richland 56, Peters Township 7

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 49, Butler 14

Pittsburgh North Catholic 48, Laurel 14

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 14, Upper Dublin 0

Pope John Paul II 35, Upper Merion 0

Port Allegany 20, Sheffield 7

Pottsgrove 48, Upper Perkiomen 24

Pottsville Nativity 38, Springfield Montco 22

Punxsutawney 34, Union/AC Valley(FB) 18

Quaker Valley 42, Beaver Falls 14

Quakertown 40, Cheltenham 6

Red Lion 54, South Western 21

Reynolds 54, Mercer 0

Ridley 14, Radnor 6

Ringgold 55, Uniontown 19

Saucon Valley 54, Northern Lehigh 6

Sayre Area 28, Bucktail 14

Schuylkill Haven 63, Minersville 21

Schuylkill Valley 42, Kutztown 6

Scranton Prep 37, Honesdale 0

Selinsgrove 47, Mifflinburg 12

Seneca 61, North East 24

Seton-LaSalle 45, Deer Lakes 7

Shade 36, Blacklick 20

Shikellamy 32, Jersey Shore 21

Shippensburg 21, Mifflin County 13

Slippery Rock 54, Lakeview 14

Somerset 34, Richland 28

Souderton 21, William Tennent 16

South Fayette 42, New Castle 33

South Park 39, Waynesburg Central 6

South Williamsport 42, Bloomsburg 14

Southern Columbia 42, Montoursville 7

Southern Huntingdon 48, Tussey Mountain 20

Southern Lehigh 42, Wilson 13

Springfield Delco 42, Harriton 8

Steel Valley 51, Carlynton 0

Steelton-Highspire 28, Camp Hill Trinity 27

Sto-Rox 36, Western Beaver 18

Strath Haven 44, Conestoga 7

Strawberry Mansion 32, Roxborough 10

Stroudsburg 38, Allentown Allen 0

Sun Valley 49, Octorara 21

Susquehannock 28, York Suburban 12

Thomas Jefferson 34, Mars 6

Towanda 7, North Penn-Mansfield 6

Tri-Valley 54, Pine Grove 0

Troy 33, Wyalusing 30

FEATURED GAME: USO 12, Westinghouse 7

 

Union Area 22, Cornell 20

Union City 41, Cambridge Springs 32

Unionville 28, West Chester Rustin 21

United 49, Blairsville 29

Upper Darby 34, Penncrest 7

GAME OF THE WEEK: Upper St. Clair 21, West Allegheny 20, OT

 

Valley View 46, West Scranton 20

Warren 42, Titusville 18

Warren Howland, Ohio 30, Perry Traditional Academy 0

Washington 55, Bentworth 7

Waynesboro 31, West Perry 12

Wellsboro 75, Cowanesque Valley 0

West Chester Henderson 24, Kennett 14

West Greene 48, Leechburg 14

West Lawn Wilson 35, Penn Manor 12

West Middlesex 42, Cochranton 8

West Shamokin 44, Saltsburg 21

Whitehall 45, Bethlehem Freedom 37

Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 35, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 7

Williams Valley 38, Susquenita 0

Wilmington 14, Greenville 6

Windber 48, North Star 20

Woodland Hills 17, North Hills 9

Wyoming Valley West 38, Abington Heights 7

Wyomissing 42, Twin Valley 7

York 48, Spring Grove 0

York Catholic 21, Littlestown 14

