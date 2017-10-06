List: Pittsburgh Neighborhood Named ‘Coolest’ In America

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — America’s coolest neighborhood is in Pittsburgh.

A list on Money Magazine’s website ranked “The 10 Coolest Neighborhood in America Right Now” and Lonely Planet travel experts ranked East Liberty and Lawrenceville together as the number one coolest neighborhood in the country.

Brandon Presser, a travel writer and host of the Bravo reality series “Tour Group,” said while Pittsburgh might not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of “cool” cities, “its eastern neighborhoods might just be the sleeper hit your hipster sensibilities have been craving.”

The website cited the city’s influx of new bars, restaurants and hotels — specifically mentioning East Liberty’s Ace Hotel.

Money Magazine also determined how much it would cost for two people to spend a week in each “cool” neighborhood. East Liberty and Lawrenceville were the second most-affordable spot on the list with a price of $2,448.

River North in Denver, Colo., was the cheapest neighborhood on the list at $2,350, but it also landed the last spot.

These were the top five coolest neighborhoods in the country:

East Liberty & Lawrenceville (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Avondale (Chicago, Ill.) Point Loma (San Diego, Calif.) Frelard (Seattle, Wash.) East Nashville (Nashville, Tenn.)

You can find the full list here: time.com/money/4967393/the-10-coolest-neighborhoods-in-america-right-now/