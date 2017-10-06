LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Into Motive | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

AP-NORC Poll: Disapproval For Anthem Protest, Trump Response

Filed Under: Donald Trump, NFL

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new poll finds that most Americans don’t like two things about the controversy over NFL protests during the national anthem. They think refusing to stand is disrespectful, and they disapprove of President Donald Trump’s call for firing those players who don’t stand.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 52 percent of Americans disapprove of professional athletes who protest by refusing to stand during the national anthem. Nearly the same number, 55 percent, disapprove of Trump’s call for firing the players.

Roughly 31 percent said they approved of the protest, and the same number approves of Trump’s call.

In the poll, African-Americans are far more likely to approve of the players’ protests.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch