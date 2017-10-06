AP-NORC Poll: Disapproval For Anthem Protest, Trump Response

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new poll finds that most Americans don’t like two things about the controversy over NFL protests during the national anthem. They think refusing to stand is disrespectful, and they disapprove of President Donald Trump’s call for firing those players who don’t stand.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 52 percent of Americans disapprove of professional athletes who protest by refusing to stand during the national anthem. Nearly the same number, 55 percent, disapprove of Trump’s call for firing the players.

Roughly 31 percent said they approved of the protest, and the same number approves of Trump’s call.

In the poll, African-Americans are far more likely to approve of the players’ protests.

