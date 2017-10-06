Tropical Storm Nate Strengthening, Could Impact Western Pennsylvania

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening and could impact western Pennsylvania by the end of the weekend.

As of Friday afternoon, Nate had sustained winds at 50 mph. Nate is over warm waters with little wind shear so the storm will likely strengthen over the next day.

Hurricane warnings have now been posted along the Louisiana coastline in anticipation of coastal flooding and hurricane-like wind conditions.

The cone that we always ask you to focus on includes part of western Pennsylvania, south of Pittsburgh.

The good news is with lots of football action over the weekend, it looks like the weather will cooperate for the most part.

Friday will see an isolated chance for rain, but most rain should fall in the counties bordering Interstate 80 with a smaller chance for rain the farther south you head. Friday’s highs should be in the mid-70s.

Saturday could be a little warm for some, but the day will be dry. Highs on Saturday should hit the low 80s. It will be humid on Saturday with dew points in the mid-60s. It should be a pretty good day to take in some college football.

Things get a little tricky for the Steelers game on Sunday. It appears that we will have rain early and rain late, but the afternoon looks dry as of now.

Sunday begins with a weak cold front that is expected to stall out right on top of us. This will bring a morning rain chance. Rain should then come to an end by around 11 a.m. with gusty winds coming out of the south-southeast. I will keep most of the area dry through 5 p.m. before rain chances begin to go back up.

Our in-house RPM model shows many communities receiving between 2-3 inches of rain before 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Rain is expected to continue to fall throughout much of the morning on Monday.