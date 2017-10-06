Westboro Baptist Church Members To Resume Pittsburgh-Area Protests

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Members of the Westboro Baptist Church staged protests around the Pittsburgh area on Thursday. Today, more protests are planned.

The anti-gay, anti-Jewish and anti-Catholic group is expected to hold protests at Pine-Richland High School and near Point State Park.

The planned protest outside of the school is expected to begin around 8:30 a.m. and will last for 30 minutes. From there, the group will head to Downtown Pittsburgh for another protest outside of the Wyndham Hotel.

On Thursday, the group marched through Oakland and were met by counter-protesters.

Officers separated the more than 1,000 counter-protesters from the four members of the Westboro Baptist Church.

For the most part, the protests were peaceful, but one counter-protester was arrested after slamming into a member of the Westboro group.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details