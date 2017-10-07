LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Into Motive | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Man May Lose License After 10th Drunk Driving Conviction

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – A judge says 10 drunken-driving convictions are enough to justify revoking a Maine motorist’s license for life.

The judge said Friday he’d make the recommendation to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles as he sentenced Patrick Murphy, of Windham, to six years for his ninth and 10th convictions.

Officials say the 53-year-old Murphy twice rammed a car in April and then a month later fell down drunk at a convenience store before staggering to his car and driving away.

Murphy apologized for the harm he caused, and his lawyer said Murphy will get treatment to deal with his “battles with alcoholism” while in prison.

A Maine Sunday Telegram analysis in 2013 found that more than 5,000 people who’ve been stopped four or more times for drunken driving may still be driving.

