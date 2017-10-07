Man Killed, Children Injured In Head-On Crash In Indiana County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed in a head-on crash in Indiana County on Friday night.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Route 403 in Cherryhill Township.
According to the Indiana County coroner’s office, 66-year-old Dennis Richard Mabon, of Marion Center, Pa., was driving southbound when he crossed over the centerline and crashed head-on into a pickup truck.
A third vehicle was also involved in the crash.
The coroner’s office says Mabon was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extracted by firefighters.
He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 9 p.m.
The pickup truck driver suffered moderate injuries. A child who was in the vehicle was transferred to Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.
State police say three children were in the third vehicle. Two of the children were flown to Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other child was not injured. The driver of the third vehicle also suffered minor injuries.
No further details have been released at this time.