SCI Somerset On Lockdown Until Monday

SOMERSET (KDKA) — The state correctional institution in Somerset is on lockdown until at least Monday after contraband was found outside the facility.

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Communications Director Susan McNaughton says a “significant contraband find” outside the institution led to the lockdown. They believe the contraband was “intended for introduction into the institution.”

All inmates will be locked in their cells while teams from other state prisons search the entire facility, and there will be no visits or volunteer programs during the lockdown.

McNaughton says the lockdown and search will last until Monday, at least.

This is the facility’s third lockdown in the last two months. McNaughton says the previous lockdowns were due to contraband finds, inmate fights and an inmate overdose.

