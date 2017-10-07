Welfare Check Leads To Fatal Police Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PERRYOPOLIS (KDKA) — Police were called to check on Garett Judson Hoose last night after family members state he sent alarming text messages that eluded to him harming himself.
When officers arrived at he 206 Constitution St. in Perryopolis, Hoose was in possession of a gun and authorities stated he refused the the officers commands to drop the gun.
The officers stated they feared of death or serious bodily injury and exercised use of deadly force to stop Hoose.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police-Belle Vernon Station in coordination with the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office.