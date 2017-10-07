LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Into Motive | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Welfare Check Leads To Fatal Police Shooting

Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, Police Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PERRYOPOLIS (KDKA) — Police were called to check on Garett Judson Hoose last night after family members state he sent alarming text messages that eluded to him harming himself.

When officers arrived at he 206 Constitution St. in Perryopolis, Hoose was in possession of a gun and authorities stated he refused the the officers commands to drop the gun.

The officers stated they feared of death or serious bodily injury and exercised use of deadly force to stop Hoose.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police-Belle Vernon Station in coordination with the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch