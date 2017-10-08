I-80 Shut Down For 9 Hours After 2 Tractor Trailers Crash

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GROVE CITY (KDKA) — A section of I-80 near Grove City was shut down for about nine hours overnight after a crash involving two tractor trailers.

It started just after 11 p.m. Friday.

State police say a tractor trailer was travelling westbound on I-80 when the driver lost control and veered off the road into the median. The trailer almost entered the eastbound lanes, then returned back to the westbound lanes, jackknifed and became disabled across both of the westbound lanes.

The driver got out of his truck after the crash.

According to state police, a second tractor trailer was approaching the scene at a high rate of speed and was unable to stop or avoid the first tractor trailer. The second truck crashed into the disabled truck, causing severe damage to both.

The impact of the collision pushed the disabled tractor trailer into the truck’s driver. He was flown to Allegheny General Hospital in an unknown condition.

The second tractor trailer crossed the median and the eastbound lanes of I-80 after the crash and came to a rest on the far side of the interstate.

I-80 was shut down for about 9 hours while the scene was cleared.