Man Shot Multiple Times In Hill District

HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the Hill District on Sunday.

Officers were sent to the 2500 block of Webster Avenue around 9 p.m. for a report that a man had been shot.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old man lying in the street at the intersection of Webster and Duff Street.

Police say he had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

No further details are available at this time.

