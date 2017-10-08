Man Shot Multiple Times In Hill District

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the Hill District on Sunday.
Officers were sent to the 2500 block of Webster Avenue around 9 p.m. for a report that a man had been shot.
When they arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old man lying in the street at the intersection of Webster and Duff Street.
Police say he had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
No further details are available at this time.