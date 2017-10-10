Hines Ward Critical Of Steelers’ Leadership, Ben Calling Out Teammates

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Hines Ward has never been one to mince words when talking about Ben Roethlisberger, and when he joined The Starkey and Mueller Show, he delivered once again.

“I sometimes disagree with kind of how he comments on other people,” Hines said about Ben. “I know some guys might take that the wrong way. I know earlier in his career, he hated to be critiqued by some of the veteran guys himself.”

Hines also talked about the team needing to come together to win a Super Bowl rather than being a bunch of “me guys.”

“There’s only one football to go around, but you have so many weapons that you’re trying to make everyone happy, instead of just going out there playing football and letting coverage dictate where the ball goes.”

Hines shared with us a couple examples of the “me first” mentality.

“I get it, Le’Veon wants that big-time contract, I get it. AB, you want to continue putting up big numbers, you got a big pay day, but at the end of the day, it’s not about you guys, it’s about the team coming together and winning a Super Bowl,” he said.

Hines said he believes the talent is there for this team to reach the ultimate goal, but this is a mental block they need to get past.

