Lautrec Recipe: Smoked Corn Agnolotti

Kristin Butterworth, executive chef at Nemacolin’s five-star restaurant Lautrec, stopped by PTL to show off one of their great dishes!

Smoked Corn Agnolotti

charred autumn corn, queso fresco, red onion, jalapeno infused honey, cilantro

Pasta Dough

Ingredients:

4 Cups Egg Yolks

2 Tea. Olive Oil

3 Tea. Salt

1 Tea. Water

6 Cups Farina Flour

Procedure:

Combine the egg yolks, olive oil, salt and water in a mixer and with the dough hook attachment combine until completely smooth. Once the mixture is smooth and with mixer on low slowly begin to add the farina flour. You may not need all of the flour or you may need more so add slowly and allow the dough to complete combine before adding more.

Once the dough is completely combined turn the mixer up to medium speed and allow to work for 3 minutes to build the gluten. After 3 minutes remove the dough and roll in to a log. Cover the dough with a towel and allow to rest for 40 minutes before starting the next step.

Corn Agnolotti Filling

Ingredients:

¼ lb. Butter

1 ea. Onion (sliced)

2 Cups Hominy

2 Cups Roasted or Steamed Corn

3 Tea. Salt

1 Tea. Black Pepper

4 Cups Water

Procedure:

Place the butter in a large sauce pan over low heat and allow to melt before adding your sliced onion, hominy and roasted corn. Season with a small amount of salt and pepper throughout the cooking process. Once all the vegetables are tender add the 4 cups water and allow to cook over low heat for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes remove from heat and blend in a blender until smooth. Season again as needed. Place in a piping bag and allow to cool.

Once the filling is cool roll out the previously made pasta dough in to thin sheets and fill with the corn filling.