Police: Alleged Drug Dealer In Between Jobs, Selling To Make Ends Meet

PENN BOROUGH (KDKA) — A traffic stop in Westmoreland County led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer, who told police he was down on his luck and trying to make ends meet.

The roar of a loud exhaust is what, according to Penn Borough Police, lead to the arrest of 20-year-old William Chillinsky.

The Jeannette man was pulled over at the intersection of Arrona Road and State Route 136. Police suspected Chilllinsky’s car had a significant problem with the car’s exhaust.

The Nissan, police say, Chillinsky was driving may have sounded loud on the outside, but how it smelled inside is what got officer’s attention.

Court papers indicate the officer making the stop “noticed a strong odor of marijuana” and saw “green, leafy vegetable matter flakes in the interior.” Police asked for and got permission to search the car and found a lot more green, leafy vegetable matter.

It turned out to be suspected marijuana, 12.5 ounces of it, stashed in the car. They also discovered what police say are psychedelic mushrooms, plus about $1,100 in cash and a digital scale.

Confronted with the alleged drug evidence in his car, police asked Chillinsky what he was doing with it. He allegedly told the officers that he was in between jobs and was looking to make ends meet.

Law enforcement sources tell KDKA that the marijuana seized has a street value between $3,500 and $4,000. The psychedelic mushrooms are valued at roughly $600.

Police arrested Chillinsky at the scene. He is now free on $100,000 bail and facing multiple felony drug counts. He faces a preliminary hearing on Oct. 20.

The vehicle he was driving remains impounded by police.