Corey Hertzog Hopes To Lead Riverhounds To One Last Win

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)- Corey Hertzog, forward for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, took a few minutes to chat with 93.7 The Fan’s Colin Dunlap about his 2017 season and the team’s as well.

The Hounds will host their last game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 14 for “Fan Appreciation Night” at Highmark Stadium at 7 p.m. against Ottawa Fury FC.

Hertzog wants to bring the loyal fans one last win before the season is out.

“That’s who we want to play for this last game,” said Hertzog. “Just to show Pittsburgh that we still can win games even though there’s really no points on the table. We want to show the fans that we can win the last game.”

“Anybody that plays any sport loves having fans and playing in front of people. So when they’re in the stands cheering and all that, even after the season that we had…we just have to bring this last game for them and get the W for them.”