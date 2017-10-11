Fundraiser Underway For Local Irish Musician Battling Cancer

Follow NewsRadio 1020 KDKA: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – For over 44 years, local musician Mike Gallagher has entertained with his 12-string acoustic guitar at Pittsburgh’s many Irish pubs, parades and festivals. His soft, yet powerful melodic voice is well known to the thousands who have seen him and have heard him on KDKA Radio.

But now Mike is in need of some help.

Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with cancer. He had his kidney removed, but later learned the cancer had spread throughout his body. What was thought to be a relatively easy fix has turned into stage IV bladder cancer.

Mike has been going through aggressive chemotherapy and the side effects of treatment have taken its toll on him, leaving Mike currently unable to work.

Mike’s four children have created a GoFundMe page for him and his wife Marlea so that their parents can get some relief from the financial burdens the medical treatments have presented and allow Mike to focus on beating cancer.

A St. Patrick’s Day regular on the “KDKA Morning News,” co-host Larry Richert says Mike, “has this quiet demeanor and a wonderful voice and a talent with the guitar that really moves people.”

Mike’s oldest son, Brendan, who served as a Green Beret and an Army Ranger in Afghanistan, says while he has a warrior’s heart, times have been tough.

“He’s been going through some aggressive chemotherapy…He’s been having a really difficult time. Went through a couple blood transfusions and having a hard time holding food down,” said Brendan.

Mike’s youngest son, John Morgan, an Iraq war veteran and City of Pittsburgh firefighter, says it has been hard to watch his dad go through treatment, but has been touched by all the support his family has gotten.

“The best part about it is that he has my mom by his side and she has been an absolute angel through all of it and has kept his spirits and all of our spirits up really. She’s awesome when it comes to that,” John Morgan said.

Mike’s nephew, Andrew Limberg, says it’s hard to describe how much he means to his friends and family.

“Uncle Mike is a gentle and caring man who has never said no to anyone who has needed help. He has performed at weddings, funerals and countless charity events without hesitation. He is respected and loved by everyone who has had the pleasure to meet him. He is too humble to ask for help so his children stepped in to help provide some financial relief,” Limberg said.

In addition to the GoFundMe campaign, his family is hosting a fundraising event Nov. 19 at Pittsburgh’s Grand Hall at the Priory and the event will of course feature plenty of Irish entertainment.

