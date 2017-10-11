Rania’s Recipes: Chicken Salad & Granny’s Chicken

Rania Harris stopped by PTL today to cook up some more delicious apple recipes!

Todd’s Amazing Chicken Salad

Dressing:

1½ cups good quality mayonnaise

The juice of one lemon

1 – 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard (to taste)

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 clove garlic, chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Chicken Salad ingredients:

4 – 6 to 8-ounce poached boneless chicken breasts, roughly chopped

1 Granny Smith apple, skin on, cored and chopped into large cubes

1 cup red grapes, halved

1/4 cup slivered almonds (or more to taste)

½ small red onion – chopped

½ cup dried cherries (or more to taste)

8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese – cubed

Thick sliced Brioche bread

Romaine lettuce

Directions:

Combine the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl and correct the seasoning, if necessary.

Combine the chicken salad ingredients in a large bowl and toss gently. Dress the salad with dressing to taste – you may not need to use all of the dressing in this recipe. If the chicken sits in the refrigerator (covered) you may need to moisten it with additional dressing.

Lightly toast the Brioche and pile the salad on the bottom slice – top with some romaine letter and place the second slice onto – slice the sandwich on the diagonal.

This recipe makes a large bowl of chicken salad – you will have plenty for the next day!

Granny’s Chicken

2 tablespoons olive oil (or a bit more if necessary)

2 tablespoons butter (or a bit more if necessary)

4 boneless, skinless 8 ounce chicken breasts

All-purpose flour

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 Vidalia onion, chopped

2 Granny Smith apples, cored and sliced into 1/4-inch wedges

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons dried thyme

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon honey mustard (or a bit more to taste)

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups fresh apple cider

Directions:

Heat oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Season the flour with salt and pepper and dredge the chicken breasts in the seasoned flour. Shake off the excess flour add them to pan and sear until golden, about 4 minutes each side. Remove chicken from pan, and set aside.

Add remaining butter and onion, apple, garlic, thyme and bay leaves. Saute until apple begins to get color and onions soften, about 6 minutes. Add the honey mustard and then add flour and stir 2 to 3 minutes. Nestle chicken back into pan, add cider, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cover. Cook until chicken is cooked through, about 12 minutes.

Serves: 4